Izwe Savings and Loans has donated medical equipment to the Yabi Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti region.

This forms part of the company’s 10th-anniversary corporate social responsibility initiatives, for which Izwe set out to improve healthcare and educational edifices in the communities the company operates.

The CHPS Compound serves thousands of residents in communities including Kwanwoma, Atwima Akosomo, Atwima Dida, Techiman Mmerewadwa and Akyeremade. Some of the items donated were delivery beds, autoclave (sterilizing machine), bedsheets, curtains, screens, and dressing instruments among others.

The District Director of Health for Atwima Kwanwoma, Ms Comfort Suglo, who received the items on behalf of the facility, expressed appreciation to Izwe for the gesture. Miss Suglo said the items would improve the CHPS Compound and ensure quality healthcare delivery to the people. She was elated that the company presented the items needed most by the facility and expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the team.

“We cannot thank you enough for the medical equipment. This is exactly what we needed at this time. It’s going to serve many mothers in this community and help ensure quality health service at the Yabi CHPS compound,” she said.

Staff of the Yabi CHPS Compound also thanked Izwe Savings and Loans and encouraged the company to continue to support them.

About Izwe

Izwe Savings & Loans Plc is a subsidiary of Izwe Africa which was originally founded in South Africa in 2004 with its headquarters in Mauritius, and subsidiaries in Kenya and Zambia. Izwe has for the last 10 years, worked towards uplifting people for the greater good of the country.

The core of its mandate is improving lives and delivering social upliftment in Ghana, while generating solid financial returns through innovative financial solutions and services. Izwe strives to unlock potential by fueling developmental aspirations in Ghana, aimed at real community and economic development.

Izwe has dedicated GHS150m to support Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) this year and ready to scale up where needed. If you are an SME in need of financial assistance, text SME to 4993 and let’s talk business.