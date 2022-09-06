NDC is vigorously holding Branch Executives elections, and will soon begin Constituency, Regional, National, and eventually, the Flagbearer contests to complete the process of electing (NOT SELECTING) the gallant men and women to lead us to victory in 2024.

Branches generally decide who wins general elections. Thus, let’s choose the best to lead us in the branches.

To all aspirants (with the zeal and purpose to work for victory in 2024) I wish you the best of luck. Let’s keep the Umbrella flying higher to save Ghana from the NPP in 2024.

As in all competitions, there will be losers and winners. However, we shall all be winners in 2024 if we work together for the collective victory.

Aspirants, win or otherwise, commit to working for our party and Ghana’s greater good because a genuine NDC member will put the Party first and not personal ambitions. Besides, competition at all levels of the party up to the Flagbearer contest is productive.

This is why we must end the dangerous doctrine that Asiedu Nketiah or Ofosu Ampofo’s supporters will refuse to campaign for victory in 2024 if any of them lose a POSSIBLE bid for National Chairman at the next NDC Congress.

This dangerous mindset must not percolate to the branches; lest losers in the Branch, Constituency, and Regional elections and their supporters also replicate the false and dangerous doctrine being pushed at the top.

We must understand that supporters of aspirants are primarily NDC members and sympathisers: holding high the flag of NDC and not the personal ambitions and visions of aspirants from branches to the National level.

Let us put the party first; let us have a clean campaign; and let delegates at all levels vote for the best aspirants for victory in 2024 to save Ghana from the NPP.