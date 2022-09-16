Management of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) says it has set up a committee to investigate the assault of a hawker by a worker under the Community Protection Agency module under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

The personnel has been identified as Bright Agyei.

The incident was captured in a video that has gone viral, where the woman was seen rolling on the floor after she was allegedly hit by the KMA officer.

In a press release issued by the management of KMA, it indicated that the victim of the assault was sent to the hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Authorities at KMA have condemned the act and have disassociated themselves from it.

They added that the committee that would be set up will determine the appropriate sanctions to be meted out to the said officer.

Find below the full statement