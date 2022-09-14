A staff of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been arrested for extorting monies from illegal miners in excess of GH¢200,000.

The employee, Gabriel Sarpong was arrested upon the instruction of the Deputy Lands Minister, George Mireku Duker.

He was said to be collecting the money illegally from the miners for mining-related activities, using the name of the Deputy Minister.

A tip-off by an accomplice led to the arrest of Gabriel Sarpong on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Gabriel Sarpong agreed to all counts of fraudulent activities levelled against him.

The Deputy Minister has asked the security apparatus to handle the matter diligently to ensure that, the law deals with Mr. Sarpong severely.

George Mireku Duker used the opportunity to indicate that, the prosecution of Mr. Sarpong will serve as a deterrent to others in the same trade.

Mr. Gabriel Sarpong is currently in the custody of the Ministries Police Station, Accra.