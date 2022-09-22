The two persons standing trial for the murder of Georgina Aso Botchwey and burying her in a residential apartment at Mankessim in the Central Region, have been charged.

Pastor Michael Darko and the Tufuhene of Akwakrom in Ekumfi, Nana Clark were slapped with conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit murder and murder contrary to section 46 of the Criminal and Offences Acts 1980, Act 29 and put before the Cape Coast District Magistrate Court presided over by her worship Bernice Mensima Ackon.

Their pleas were not taken.

They were subsequently remanded and are to reappear in court on October 3, 2022.

The Prosecutor, DSP Daniel Gadzo, pleaded with the court to allow them some time to conclude their investigation, hence the remand.

Sources close to the development told Citi News that, the deceased hails from Yeji in the Bono East Region and was an applicant seeking admission to the Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing School.

She arrived at Cape Coast on September 8, 2022, the source said.

After arriving, she informed the pastor, who happens to be the boyfriend, that she was in a town where he picked her up after the interview at Pedu junction.

The pastor reportedly introduced her to Nana Clark.

The three subsequently headed to Akwakrom using a vehicle belonging to Nana Clark with registration number GT 8686-C.

Details emerged that the two suspects seized the phone of the deceased and locked her up in a room.

They allegedly killed her on September 9, 2022, for purported money rituals.

Details from the court pointed out that the two suspects hit the deceased with a club, making her unconscious.

The pastor is also alleged to have strangled her till she died.

The two later buried her at Asikafo Ambantem in Mankessim in a residential property belonging to the Tufuhene.

Brother of the deceased Alfred Duodo after several days of not seeing her sister returned from Cape Coast and lodged a complaint at the police station.