The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has had problems with some prepaid meters following the upward review of electricity tariffs.

Some pre-paid meters have not been responding accurately to power purchased by customers, according to the company.

In a statement, the ECG said it some prepaid meters run into negative balances after purchases.

“The ECG wishes to inform all customers and stakeholders that, the technical challenge has been identified and corrected accordingly.”

“However, customers whose prepaid meters run into negative balances after purchasing electricity should please note that our technicians are making frantic efforts to visit your premises to remedy the situation by reprogramming the meters to ensure the refund of your credits and restore power supply,” the ECG said.

“As indicated before the implementation date, this teething challenge has to do with the date functionality drifts in these prepaid meters.”