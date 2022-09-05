Telecommunications giant, Vodafone Ghana, will train 1000 girls in its free virtual nationwide coding programme, Code-Like-A-Girl, within the next twelve months.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, announced this during the 2022 Vodafone Skills Fair held on September 1, 2022.

“I am so happy to announce that our coding programme is going to happen again this year. This virtual programme will train 1000 girls from 7 years to 18 years. It is a free three-day programme. All you need is a device… just follow our pages. You will get the links to register and we will train you,” she said.

Patricia explained that the project was in line with the company’s commitment to using its resources, expertise, and technology to help the youth gain new skills that will prepare them for the future of work.

She further stated that apart from the Vodafone Skills Fair and the nationwide coding training, Vodafone Ghana has introduced other initiatives such as the Discover Graduate Programme, the Female Engineering Scholarship Programme (FESSP), and internship opportunities, all designed to prepare young people for the job market.

The CEO was confident that Vodafone’s investment in these initiatives will offer increased employment opportunities for the youth, as they are equipped with skills in demand.

Vodafone Ghana held the 2022 edition of its Skills Fair on Thursday, 1st September 2022. The Vodafone Skills Fair is a flagship corporate social responsibility programme championed by Vodafone. It creates a platform for young Ghanaians to connect with experienced professionals who have built enviable careers in their respective fields.