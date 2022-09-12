The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project has hououred the nine winners of the Samira Bawumia Literature Prize.

The winners were drawn from various categories that included Fiction, Non-Fiction and Poetry.

The project founded by Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia is aimed at improving the Iives of women, children and the youth in under-served communities in Ghana through diverse social intervention in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

Winners for the short fiction category include Luther Dewilaa Fembeti, Phineas Osei, and Michael Amankwa Adu.

The Non-fiction category included Anna-Marie Poku, Henneh Kwaku Kyereh, Makonk Najah.

The Poetry winners also include Khadia Alexander Okai – Koi, Afua Awo Twumwa, Gabriel Awuah Mainoo.

According to a statement from the office of the Second Lady, the winners received various prices to that effect.

First place winners will be awarded laptops and a cash amount of GH¢5,000, second winners, will also get GHC¢3,000 and GH¢2,000 for the third-place winners.

The 4th to 10th place winners in each category will receive GH¢1,000, additionally, all top thirty shortlist entries across categories will be published according to a statement for the office of the Second Lady.