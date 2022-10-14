Aspirants vying for various positions in the upcoming National Democratic Congress Regional elections have begun filling their nominations across the country.

The elections are expected to be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022.

In the Western Region, over 50 persons are enthusiastically vying for about 20 positions.

In Greater Accra Region, three people will be challenging the incumbent Chairman of the Party, Ade Coker.

The three include a former Member of Parliament for Adentan, Nii Ashie Moore, a former parliamentary aspirant for Ningo Prampram, Michael Kwetey Tetteh and Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer Thomas Mustapha Ashong.

Also, in the Northern Region, several incumbent executives are seeking re-election.

The Regional Secretary, Mohammed Abdul Salam, Youth Organizer Karim Abdul Mumin and Regional Organizer Abubakari Abdallah Baba have all submitted the forms to contest the elections.

The NDC has slated the 22nd and 23rd of October 2022 for its constituency-level elections, the regional-level election will be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022 and the national congress will be on December 17.