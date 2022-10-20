The High Court in Nkawkaw on Thursday placed an injunction on the constituency elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kwahu Afram Plains North constituency of the Eastern Region.

Accordingly, the court presided over by her ladyship Cynthia Martinson restrained the constituency executives from conducting the elections scheduled for October 22, 2022.

The plaintiffs were led by one Amos Mornyui the constituency vice chairman of the NDC and three (3) others namely: Kudjo Gaikpa Ernest, Eric Aziaklo and Domevie Ebenezer.

Counsel for the plaintiffs/ Applicants, Christian Akwasi Buame prayed the court for an interim injunction restraining the defendants (the executive of NDC Afram Plains North) from holding elections of a new constituency executive committee members per the grounds contained in the supporting affidavit and any other order that the honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings, lawyer for the plaintiffs, Christian Akwasi Buame said he is very grateful to the court for granting their request.

The constituency vice chairman of the NDC in the Afram Plains North Constituency, who is also the lead plaintiff, Amos Mornyui told the media after the court proceedings that they want to save the NDC party in the Kwahu Afram Plains North constituency the reason why they have secured an injunction on the constituency elections for the right thing to be done.

He said, “the party executives of the Afram Plains North constituency did not follow the right procedure while conducting the branch elections of the party in the constituency”.

‘’We followed the due processes of the party by petitioning the constituency, regional and national but did not get any result, that is why we are in court,” he added.

He called on all members of the party in the Afram Plains North constituency to remain calm for they are not in court to destroy the party but want the right thing to be done especially at the grass root level to save the party, and they are ready to solve the issues amicably if the party executives call them to the negotiation table.