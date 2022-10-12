The Ghana Revenue Authority has shut down the Game shopping centre in Accra Mall over non-compliance with the E-VAT Invoicing system.

This brings to 10, the number of shops and supermarkets locked up by the tax collector since Monday.

Major chains like Palace Mall and China Mall have also been closed down.

All customers making purchases at the time of the visit were asked to move out after the management of the mall consulted with their head office in South Africa.

The GRA has stressed that it will not relent in its efforts at ensuring compliance with its electronic invoicing system.

Addressing the media earlier, Kwasi Eghan, Deputy Commissioner of operations in charge of GRA’s Domestic Tax Revenue Division, said he was hopeful that all businesses expected on the platform would do so by the end of this week.

“I am sure some people are just trying to see what will happen if they do not hook on, we will close you down. If we close down, you are not going to reopen until we are done with the process of hooking you up,” he said.