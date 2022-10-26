Ghanaians will soon pay more for transportation as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is set to increase fares by 19% effective Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The move, according to the union has been necessitated by the continuous soaring of prices of petroleum products at the various fuel pumps.

Currently, Diesel and Petrol are selling for over GH¢15 and GH¢13 respectively at major fuel pumps; a situation transport operators say is eroding their profit.

Meanwhile, VIP JEOUN announced new transport fares for the travelling public effective Monday, October 24.

The fare from Accra- Kumasi which used to be GH¢85 is now GH¢100, while Accra-Sunyani will now cost GH¢130 cedis.

Also, people moving from Accra to Tamale will have to pay GH¢240.