The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) says its members will still go ahead and close shops in the Greater Accra Region beginning Wednesday, October 19, 2022, to protest the current economic challenges.

This is despite an engagement with members of the Council of State on Tuesday, October 18 to convince the group to rescind its decision.

GUTA says the protest has been necessitated by the high cost of doing business in recent times, insisting that the continuous plummeting of the local currency on the exchange market and the high inflation rate have exacerbated their plight.

Currently, a dollar is selling for over GH12 at many forex bureaus.

President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, spoke to the media after the engagement with members of the Council of State.

“It is obvious that, we cannot contain these challenges any longer as it is becoming increasingly challenging. We want to send a hint to the government to recognize that, there is a sense of urgency in this situation. On this note, by the power vested in me by the trading community, I declare that all shops in the Greater Accra be closed tomorrow till Monday”.

GUTA’s protest follows the Adum Business Community in Kumasi closing down shops for five days because of the implementation of tax policies concerning VAT.

The traders in Adum reopened their shops after meeting with government representatives.

Already, the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has backed the shutdown.

Speaking to Citi News, Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaki Awingobit stated the number of days for the directive will be communicated tomorrow and that this was part of efforts to force government to immediately address challenges the business community is facing due to the current economic crisis.

“We want the government to respond immediately, and so we are encouraging all wholesalers and retailers to close their shops. It is for their own interest because businesses are suffocating and government has no sympathy for businesses.”