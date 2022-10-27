The second assembly member to mount the witness box, in the trial of the rejected Municipal Chief Executive nominee for Juaben, has told the Kumasi High Court he never received a bribe from Mr. Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka to influence his vote.

The assembly member for Bomfa Ahenbronum electoral area, Prince Opong Kyekyeku during cross-examination denied taking a GH¢5000 bribe from the rejected nominee.

Kyekyeku however said he was given GH¢1000 by the accused person’s assistant to be sent to a mentally challenged person at the hospital.

The accused, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka is facing 26 corruption charges for allegedly giving out bribes to assembly members in the area to facilitate his approval as MCE for Juaben.

Three more persons are expected to testify in the trial.

The judge, who presided over the case, Justice Priscilla Odikro, adjourned the case to 27th and 28th February, and 1st and 2nd March 2023.