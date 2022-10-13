Two construction workers working on the redevelopment of the Koforidua Jackson Park project are receiving treatment at the Koforidua Government Hospital after a section of the building collapsed on them.

The entire roofing of the stand came down during a short rainfall, which was accompanied by a wind.

The project which was supposed to be completed in 12 months is yet to be completed a year after it was awarded.

Some residents who witnessed the incident blamed the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly for supervising a substandard work.

“It is unfortunate that, government invested money into this new project, and it has just collapsed. I doubt the competence of the contractor. I am shocked and blame the Assembly.”

“The Assembly must take lessons from this incident and ensure that something similar does not happen in future”, another resident said.