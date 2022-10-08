Former President, John Dramani Mahama has been honoured by Liberty University, Virginia, USA with a Global Leadership and Economic Impact Award.

The award, presented after his keynote presentation at the Official Opening Dinner of the 2nd 500 CEO Summit, is to celebrate President Mahama for governing wisely, “advocating and achieving a consistent track record on economic development, women’s participation in education, and enhancing economic growth.”

Dean of the Liberty University School of Business Dr. Dave Brat says, “President Mahama was chosen for this award because he demonstrates all of the successful traits of Christian leadership under the greatest pressure and responsibility of governing and being the Chief Executive for a Nation, Ghana.”

Amidst applause from the audience of global CEOs attending the Networking the Nations CEO Summit, Dr Brat said, President Mahama exhibited a warmth and joy that resonated with everyone at the summit.

Under Mahama’s presidential oversight, the School of Business Dean noted, Ghana saw massive infrastructure development drive in all sectors of its economy, including education, health, ports and harbors, rail, oil, and gas.

Liberty University, the world’s largest Christian university is hosting over 600 chief executives, political leaders, athletes, and faith leaders at the 2nd 500 CEO Summit.

President Mahama and the Lt. Governor of Virginia on Wednesday addressed a Convocation of the student body.

The former President also took part in an Africa Orientation panel and interacted with with students from Africa.

On Thursday, President Mahama participated in a Doing Business with Africa panel together with the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo HE Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge, Finance Minister of the DRC Nicolas Kazadi Kadima Nzuji, US Congressman, The Build Act Ted Yoho, and USAID’s former Acting COO Max Primoric.