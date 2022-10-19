The Media Coalition against illegal mining has petitioned the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Ghana Police Service demanding an investigation and prosecution of the Director of Akonta mining company, Bernard Bosiako also known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to the coalition, the said company undertook illegal mining in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve contrary to the minerals and mining Act, 2006 (act 703) as amended by the minerals and mining (amendment act) act, 2019 (act 995)

The coalition contends that the activities of Chairman Wuntumi and his mining firm have caused a loss of parts of Ghana’s forest cover, polluted water bodies, and posed other threats to Ghanaians.

Speaking to Citi News, the convenor of the group, Dr. Ken Ashigbey, indicated they will petition the president if the police fail to act.

“The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources pointed out that Akonta Mining was involved in illegality in the Tano Forest reserve. The Minerals Commission also came to corroborate what the Minister said. We know for a fact that there were some altercations between residents and the mining company when they wanted to take more mining equipment into the forest reserve, for which they did not have a permit.”

“The President told us that once we get evidence, the prosecution will be done. But it is sad that days after the announcement, we have not seen the arrest of managers of the mining company.”