There’s growing agitation in the Ashiaman constituency as National Democratic Congress delegates are calling for the postponement of their internal elections.

According to the delegates, it will be difficult for the over 3000 delegates to vote considering the fact that, there’s no lighting system in place to illuminate the area when it’s time for counting of ballots deep into the night.

Citi News can confirm that, ballot papers are yet to arrive at the voting centre as of 12:44pm.

The Member of Parliament for the Ashiaman constituency, Ernest Norgbey told Citi News, ”yes the process has delayed unduly, and some delegates are agitated, but there will be financial implications if the election is postponed to another day hence the need to conduct the election today.”

“So we want to exercise patience and see how best the issue can be rectified.”