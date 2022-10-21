Ghanaian-Canadian Prophet, Dr. Kofi Danso, was among the honorees of the United States President Joseph R. Biden 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award and the Global Humanitarian Leadership Award.

The historical awards night held in Washington honoured the accomplishments of leaders in community development, diplomats, elected officials, and corporate and spiritual leaders that primarily operate from a faith-based perspective.

Prophet Dr. Danso was announced as one of the recipients of the awards for his stellar impact in empowering individuals from numerous socio-economic backgrounds.

The highly respected spiritual leader who is the senior pastor of the fastest-growing church in North America, Toronto, Canada, was also honoured for his influence on society around the world.

A total of 55 leaders received the award, which is the highest civic award given to leaders and individuals for volunteerism and community service, as well as other leaders who received the Global Humanitarian Leadership Award.

There was also a 51st Annual Legislative Conference (ALC), a leading policy conference in the United States that focuses on issues impacting people of African heritage and the global black community.

Attendees at the conference included Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Alima Mahama; His Royal Majesty Okatakyie Asafo Boakye III, King of the Sanzule Kingdom, Ghana West Africa; Rev. Thomas Bowen, Office of Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel; and other dignitaries.

Prophet Dr. Danso has received numerous awards in his illustrious pastoral career, which includes an honorary Doctor of Divinity from the Canadian Christian Theological Seminary of Calgary, Canada in 2015.

In 2022, he was also honoured by the (MPP) Minister of the Provincial Parliament for the Vaughan-Woodbridge region.