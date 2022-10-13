The government has urged patience as the Forestry Commission probes unlawful mining activities in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve.

Addressing the Press, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, said it was premature to talk about prosecutions and “we need to wait and get the facts.”

Mr. Jinapor said the outcome of the probe will assist the government in its next line of action.

“The Forestry Commission which has the legal mandate for the preservation of forest reserves in Ghana is currently conducting operational and legal audits and investigations into this particular forest reserve.

The minister said the forestry commission “has been able to clear the forest reserves of any activities.”

Most notably, the commission was directed to halt the activities of Akonta Mining Limited’s operation in the Tano Nimire Forest.

Akonta Mining is owned by Chairman Wontumi, the New Patriotic Party Chairman.

A statement from the ministry said, while the mining company has a lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is also investigating suspected corruption and corruption-related offences related to illegal small-scale mining.