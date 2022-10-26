The Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is worried that removing Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) negotiations are ongoing, may not be in the best interest of the country.

His comment follows calls by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs for the dismissal of Mr. Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

The MPs contend that the two ministers have failed to properly manage the economy.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu confirmed that the Majority MPs had earlier brought their grievances before him, but he tried talking them out of it.

“I have listened to their concerns, about the fact that if the Finance Minister is removed it might help us in our recovery. I told them I appreciate their concerns. My only concern was the timing. Considering our negotiations with the IMF and how far it has come, and how it may affect the progress we have made so far.”

“I appealed to them to hold their horses, that was on Sunday, and I even revealed some discussions I had earlier with the President, and I thought that was going to calm their nerves a bit. But at the end of the day, I was unable to dissuade them.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has also asked Majority MPs demanding the resignation of Ofori-Atta to hold on.

He is pleading with the legislators to exercise restraints until Ghana concludes negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The President said, terminating the appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta will disrupt the programme.

At a meeting with the aggrieved MPs at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo appealed for calm.