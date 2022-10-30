The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says the first day of the implementation of a hike in fares has been successful.

The GPRTU announced the increment in fares of about 19 percent earlier in the week which took effect yesterday, Saturday.

The move, according to the union was necessitated by the continuous soaring of prices of petroleum products at the various fuel pumps.

Currently, diesel and petrol are selling for over GH¢19 and GH¢15 respectively at major fuel pumps; a situation transport operators say was eroding their profit.

Abass Imoro, Industrial Relations Officer of the union said the compliance level with the increment has been commendable.

“The law-abiding drivers are complying with the 19 percent increment in fares. Until we finish the negotiations, I think we should be law-abiding and take it easy until we all finalize on that.”

VIP JEOUN increased its fares by 20% on Monday, October 24.

The fare from Accra- Kumasi which used to be GH¢85 is now GH¢100, while Accra-Sunyani will now cost GH¢130 cedis.

Also, people moving from Accra to Tamale are now paying GH¢240 for VIP buses.