Three students of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) who were arrested by the Winneba District Police Command have been released.

The students are alleged to have assaulted a lecturer of the school during a demonstration on Monday.

The students, who were mostly level 400s, accused the management of deliberately refusing to release their results on the students’ portal.

The school authority has since assured that the concern of the student is being resolved.

In an interview with Citi News, the Director of Educational Research and Innovation at the Institution, Professor Avea Nsor urged the student to corporate with management rather than protest.

“If I were the students, I would just engage the leadership of the university because we are having a series of meetings to know what the problem is and how to deal with it”, he said.

The students who were clad in red and black protested against school authorities over challenges with their grading system.

About a fortnight ago, some of the students demonstrated in the school over what they said was a deliberate attempt by school authorities not to release their results.

Citi News gathered that some of the students have boycotted their end-of-semester exams.

Professor Avea Nsor, said management had met on the problem and “We agreed that some steps should be taken, that all exam officers should work to try and rectify that”.

He noted that the student portal was migrating to a new platform and was causing some challenges.

“But it is something we can deal with, and we are dealing with it,” he however stressed.

He said solving the problems will take “a few more days or possibly a week or two to be able to deal with.”