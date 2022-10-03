The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has, for the most part, resolved its prepaid credit and metering challenges.

Thousands of customers across the country have been without power due to the issues which have persisted for about a week.

The power distributor has attributed the problem to a technical glitch.

Speaking at a press briefing, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama said: “The company admits that it was not able to deliver on the service but the company will let all its customers know that most vending stations are still running and by close of day today [Monday], it will be resolved. All those who have issues should use the PURC to resolve the problem and they will be handled on a case-by-case basis. We know what the challenge is and clearly, we have solved it. We can say that over 95 percent of our customers are back on”.

The power distributor apologized to its customers for the inconvenience caused and assured of its commitment to fix the challenge completely.

He assured Ghanaians of the company’s resolve to bounce back to full-scale operation.

Responding to suggestions by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George that the situation is a sabotage and a system hack to make the MD unpopular, Mr. Mahama discounted that assertion saying there was no evidence to suggest same.

“I don’t feel sabotaged. I don’t feel sabotaged at all. I just feel we are working and there are challenges. In every working environment there are pushes and there are pulls, and we just have to work hard to ensure that the right systems are put in place, so things move in the right direction,” he said.

In relation to the potential revenue loss the over one-week system breakdown might have caused the company, Mr. Mahama indicated that it will be made known when the system swings back to full operation.

He cautioned customers who took advantage of the situation to connect power illegally to revert to the ECG-approved connections before the taskforce takes note of them.

On the issue of compensation, Mr. Mahama said not all customers will receive redress explaining that, “compensation will be on a case by case basis.”