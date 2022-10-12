Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame says his outfit is ready to go to trial with the case involving galamsey queen, En Huang popularly known as Aisha Huang.

The accused person is expected in court on October 24, 2022, following her last appearance on Monday.

Lawyers for the alleged illegal miner attempted to apply for bail for their client, but it was rejected by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

In an interview, Godfred Dame revealed that the state is willing to present its case once the trial commences.

“We are ready to proceed with the trial on a day-by-day basis. The Judge has also given the indication to continue the trial in that manner. For the Aisha Huang matter, we are ready to begin the trial even if we are given the opportunity next week. The judge says we should come back for the case management conference and I am sure by the next adjourned date, we will be ready.”

The Attorney General is expected to present eight witness statements and 18 other documents by the next adjourned date where the case management conference for the Aisha Huang case is expected to begin.

Aisha Huang is facing charges of undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, and the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

During proceedings on Tuesday, the three other Chinese nationals standing trial with Aisha Huang were remanded into the custody of the National Investigations Bureau pending the final determination of their case.

According to the facts of the case as read by Attorney General, Godfred Dame, receipts of purchase of mining concessions were found in their possession at the time of their arrest and WhatsApp conversations amongst them are said to point to their involvement in illegal mining activities.

The three persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The plea of one other accused person who is a Vietnamese national was postponed as the court had no interpreter on standby.

Aisha Huang is expected to remain in NIB custody, even though her lawyers attempted applying for bail.