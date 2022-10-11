In line with its quest to introduce relevant products in the auto/transport industry, Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd (JMTC) sole distributor of Yamaha Motorcycles in Ghana has added up to its line-up three new amazing and unique Motorbikes unto the market.

Known as the Yadea E-Scooters with three models; I-Like, S-Like and Y 1-S that comes with popular designs, the bikes are electric and as such ensures Zero-emission output offering riders care-free, Economical, clean and comfortable riding experience.

Yadea brand is committed to providing sustainable and green electric transportation, responding to the call for carbon neutrality and taking energy saving and emission reduction.

The bikes deliver a refined riding experience that combines high quality, performance and safety. They are reasonably priced with modern and elegant designs. Their compact size allows greater maneuverability than conventional motorbikes which is Ideal for city riding, easy charging; just plug the 13 Amp charger to the wall socket. It has simple maintenance; no oil change, no filter change as well as no chain replacement.

Mr. Amine Kabbara, General Manager Sales & Marketing, JMTC said the company was happy to inspire a movement towards greener transport solutions with the largest manufacturer of Electric two-wheeled vehicle ‘YADEA’ built with innovative technologies.

“This is in response to the ever-growing demands of customers. Yamaha is leading when it comes to quality combustion engine motorbikes and the introduction of the new Yadea E-Scooters provides more unique options in the market fitted with the latest green technology that guarantees quality as well”.

Yadea E-Scooters

The bikes feature: 2 seating capacity, 13A plug charger, remote control + alarm, USB, charger, spacious seat box, reverse function and powerful LED lights.