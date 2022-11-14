Pressure group, Arise Ghana, has called off its planned three-day picketing at the Revolution Square after a High Court granted an injunction filed by the police against the picketing.

The group had intended to picket from November 15 to 17 at the Revolution Square right opposite the Jubilee House, but the Ghana Police Service sought an injunction on the event on the basis that the venue poses a national security threat.

The Police argued that per the National Security and the Police Security Intelligence assessment, there were reasonable grounds that converging at the Revolution Square, will endanger public safety and violate the rights and freedom of other persons.

The court has since ruled in favour of the police and asked the group to instead picket at the Independence Square.

Arise Ghana, however, said that Independence Square does not fulfil the aspirations of the event and insists on holding the picketing at the Revolution Square.

Bernard Mornah, a leading member of Arise Ghana, said the Police cannot continuously deny demonstrators the venue they intend to picket.

He added that the group has asked their lawyers to file an appeal against the ruling of the court.

“We have no business at Independence Square because we didn’t ask President Akufo-Addo to remove Charles Adu Boahen, and we are not going there to be closer to the Ministry of Finance…our message we want to carry to the Presidency.

“In view of the fact that we don’t want our rights to be trampled upon, we won’t go to Independence Square, and we have instructed our lawyers consequently that they should file an appeal against the decision.”