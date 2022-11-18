Ghanaian golfer, Danny List is backing Ghana to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be staged in Qatar this November and December.

Many Ghanaians are not optimistic the Black Stars can make an impact in the global showpiece, but the America-based pro golfer is confident Otto Addo’s men can go all the way.

List believes the new additions to the Black Stars squad will improve the strength of the team considerably.

“I will be going to Qatar to support the boys,” the 24-year-old told Citi Sports in an interview.

“I don’t know, I’ve got a funny feeling about this World Cup. I like a lot of the players they’ve brought on board recently like [Tariq] Lamptey and Inaki Williams.

“I think Ghana might be able to cause some problems. We have a tough group admittedly,” he added.

Asked if Ghana can win the World Cup, he said “yes! Don’t shoot the messenger but I reckon we’ll have a good run”.

The Black Stars wrapped up their preparations for the World Cup with an impressive 2-0 win against Switzerland on Thursday morning ahead of their tournament opener a week from now in Qatar.

Ghana will also come up against South Korea on November 28 before concluding the group phase with a meeting against old foes Uruguay on December 2.