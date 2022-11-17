The former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to listen to the incessant calls of Ghanaians and sack the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr Fuseini speaking on Eyewitness News on Wednesday described the president’s decision to stick by the embattled Finance Minister despite a lack of confidence in his competence by majority of Ghanaians as shocking.

Over 90 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament have resolved to boycott the budget presentation and all Finance Ministry-related business should the President refuse to sack Ofori-Atta immediately.

This new number is an increase from the previous 80 NPP MPs who had earlier demanded the removal of the Finance Minister and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu-Boahen who was sacked on Monday for allegedly engaging in corruption.

Minority members of Parliament have also demanded the dismissal of the Finance Minister.

An ad-hoc committee has been set up by the Speaker of Parliament, to probe allegations levelled against Mr Ofori-Atta by the Minority group.

According to Mr Fuseini, the President has exhibited the highest form of impunity for failing to listen to calls of Ghanaians and Parliamentarians from his own party to dismiss the Finance Minister.

“The failure of the president to act on the call by 234 Members of Parliament calling for the sacking of Ofori-Atta is probably the height of impunity…I think that it is time the President listened. Article One states it clearly that the powers of government must be exercised for the welfare of the people not the welfare of family members of the President,” Mr Inusah Fuseini said.