The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Thomas Nyarko Ampem is calling on the leadership of Parliament to consider two sittings in a week due to the recent increases in fuel prices.

The MP says the House should consider sitting for about 8 hours a day for the proposed two days to save cost on fuel for the week.

“We will be willing to stay and do the business for like two days and then save the three days. That way, we can save GH¢500 on fuel every week and this will also be in line with Mahama’s proposal to organizations to allow those who can work from home to do so because the fuel situation is killing us.”

The MP said the current business of the House makes it possible to extend the sitting hours.

“Looking at the kind of business that we have, is it not possible to stay for six hours a day instead of coming two hours, and we go back after two hours.”

The MP made the call on Friday after the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, presented the Business Statement for the ensuing week in Parliament.

The Majority Leader described the proposal as apocalyptic with dire consequences.

Fuel prices have been increased twice in the month of October 2022 with diesel now selling for GH¢23.49 per litre, petrol selling at GH¢17.99 per litre, and Kerosene selling at GH¢14.70.