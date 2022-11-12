The incumbent National Democratic Congress chairman for the North East Region, Alhassan Sandow Natogmah, has lost his position in the just-ended regional elections.
Alhassan Sandow who polled a meagre 22 votes was defeated by Ibrahim Abdul-Rauf Tanko who polled 132 votes in Saturday’s election.
Saaka Abdul-Razak who was also contesting for the same position polled 40 votes while Labik Joseph Yaani got 20 votes.
For the Vice-Chairmanship position, Iddrisu Na-Yaw Abochi garnered 95 votes to emerge as the winner.
Abubakar Mumuni polled 101 votes to be elected as the regional secretary.
Godfred Mayeem emerged victorious as the regional organiser with 81 votes.
Mohammed Abdul Gafaru polled 104 to be elected as the Communications officer for the region.
Below is the breakdown of the full results for the North East regional elections.
REGIONAL CHAIRMAN
SAAKA ABDUL-RAZAK 40
ALHASSAN NANTOMAH SANDOW 22
IBRAHIM ABDUL-RAUF TANKO 132
LABIK JOSEPH YAANI 20
VICE CHAIRMAN
IDDRISU NA-YAW ABOCHI 95
ADAM BANABELESERA YUSIF 32
IDDRISU SAMPA 22
BIGOOR SAMUEL 30
JOHN BIBIRIM 37
SECRETARY
IBRAHIM TIA 115
ABUBAKARI MUMUNI 101
DEPUTY SECRETARY
JEJITE AMOS 98 MBAMONBI LATIB
NUNIFANT TIMOTHY 118
ORGANIZER
SEIDU TAHIRU 59
GODFRED MAYEEM 81
ALI JOSEPH LACHIR 76
DEPUTY ORGANIZER
MOHAMMED AKUNLOYA 110
JAMES SUSULG KUMAWE 105
Rejected 1
TREASURER
SAMPOA TIMOTHY LAARI 82
IBRAHIM RASHEED 91
ADAM ABU 43
DEPUTY TREASURER
ATIBILA KUTAM
WOMEN ORGANIZER
SUMAYA LIGBI SALIFU 9
MATILDA ADUKU _4
HAMIDATU ABDUL-RAHAM 0
PAMBOMA RAMATU 2
DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER
YIDANA ASANA 5
SANDOW MEMUNA 3
RAHI DRAMANI 1
LAADI FORKINAM 6
YOUTH ORGANIZER
ATINDOW MUSAH 10
ABUBAKARI SANA ABDUL-KUDUS 11
DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER
MARK LASITIE KONLAN 6
MAHAMA GANIU 7
FATAWU KARANDEY AMIDU 8
COMMUNICATION OFFICER
YENTIK GARIBA 33
MOHAMMED A. ABDUL-GAFARU 104
IMORO ABDUL-RAZAK 78
DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER
ABDULAI MALIK 101
MUSAH YAW ANASS 19
SIMON BAALAN P. 95
ZONGO CAUCUS COORDINATOR
TAHIRU RAFIU (ALHAJI) 117
ISSAHAKU RIDWAN 99