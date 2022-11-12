The incumbent National Democratic Congress chairman for the North East Region, Alhassan Sandow Natogmah, has lost his position in the just-ended regional elections.

Alhassan Sandow who polled a meagre 22 votes was defeated by Ibrahim Abdul-Rauf Tanko who polled 132 votes in Saturday’s election.

Saaka Abdul-Razak who was also contesting for the same position polled 40 votes while Labik Joseph Yaani got 20 votes.

For the Vice-Chairmanship position, Iddrisu Na-Yaw Abochi garnered 95 votes to emerge as the winner.

Abubakar Mumuni polled 101 votes to be elected as the regional secretary.

Godfred Mayeem emerged victorious as the regional organiser with 81 votes.

Mohammed Abdul Gafaru polled 104 to be elected as the Communications officer for the region.

Below is the breakdown of the full results for the North East regional elections.

REGIONAL CHAIRMAN

SAAKA ABDUL-RAZAK 40

ALHASSAN NANTOMAH SANDOW 22

IBRAHIM ABDUL-RAUF TANKO 132

LABIK JOSEPH YAANI 20

VICE CHAIRMAN

IDDRISU NA-YAW ABOCHI 95

ADAM BANABELESERA YUSIF 32

IDDRISU SAMPA 22

BIGOOR SAMUEL 30

JOHN BIBIRIM 37

SECRETARY

IBRAHIM TIA 115

ABUBAKARI MUMUNI 101

DEPUTY SECRETARY

JEJITE AMOS 98 MBAMONBI LATIB

NUNIFANT TIMOTHY 118

ORGANIZER

SEIDU TAHIRU 59

GODFRED MAYEEM 81

ALI JOSEPH LACHIR 76

DEPUTY ORGANIZER

MOHAMMED AKUNLOYA 110

JAMES SUSULG KUMAWE 105

Rejected 1

TREASURER

SAMPOA TIMOTHY LAARI 82

IBRAHIM RASHEED 91

ADAM ABU 43

DEPUTY TREASURER

ATIBILA KUTAM

WOMEN ORGANIZER

SUMAYA LIGBI SALIFU 9

MATILDA ADUKU _4

HAMIDATU ABDUL-RAHAM 0

PAMBOMA RAMATU 2

DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER

YIDANA ASANA 5

SANDOW MEMUNA 3

RAHI DRAMANI 1

LAADI FORKINAM 6

YOUTH ORGANIZER

ATINDOW MUSAH 10

ABUBAKARI SANA ABDUL-KUDUS 11

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER

MARK LASITIE KONLAN 6

MAHAMA GANIU 7

FATAWU KARANDEY AMIDU 8

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

YENTIK GARIBA 33

MOHAMMED A. ABDUL-GAFARU 104

IMORO ABDUL-RAZAK 78

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

ABDULAI MALIK 101

MUSAH YAW ANASS 19

SIMON BAALAN P. 95

ZONGO CAUCUS COORDINATOR

TAHIRU RAFIU (ALHAJI) 117

ISSAHAKU RIDWAN 99