It is raining surprises in the ongoing National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) regional elections as the incumbent regional chairman for the Volta Region, Henry Ametefe, becomes the latest casualty of delegates.

Mr. Ametefe suffered a shocking defeat after he was beaten to the chairmanship position by Mawutor Agbavitor who polled 203 votes while Mr. Ametefe polled 130 votes.

This is 180 votes less than what Mr. Ametefe polled four years ago to beat Frank Afriyie to the position.

The First Vice Chairman-elect for the Region, Egypt Kudoto appealed to both winners and losers in the election, to work together to win power from the New Patriotic Party come December 2024.

Mr. Kudoto also added to the caution of party leaders and supporters by former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho against complacency going into the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to Citi News after the end of polls in the Region, Mr. Kudoto noted that, although the Volta Region has been recognized as the World Bank for the NDC, members from the region in other parts of the country will be encouraged to register and vote in any constituency they find themselves in to increase the NDC’s chances of securing a majority of the parliamentary seats.

James Gunu was however fortunate to have been retained as the NDC’s Volta Regional Secretary after polling 456 votes, representing 78.9%.

Henry Ametefe joins Alhassan Sandow Natogmah, the incumbent North East Regional Chairman, who was also defeated by Ibrahim Abdul-Rauf Tanko.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) regional conference, which began on Friday, November 11, 2022, is expected to end on Sunday, November 13, 2022.