The National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch of Greater Manchester in the United Kingdom over the weekend swore in newly elected executives.

Emmanuel Yeboah was elected as Chairman, Francis Aweso as the Secretary and other positions to steer affairs for the next four years.

In his address, the chairman reiterated the need to rally all party members together toward achieving the goal of winning power.

“The government has brought untold hardship to the good people of Ghana, and we must be committed to kicking them out of office,” he said.

He acknowledged the global economic challenges but added that the “reckless borrowings coupled with unprecedented corruption and the gross display of incompetence has made Ghana attain this unenviable position of negative ratings by almost all rating agencies across the globe”.

The communication officer Mr. Dwomoh intimated that the branch is poised to support the party to win the 2024 elections.

He also thanked all party members who were present at the event and also admonished all party sympathizers to be the disciples of the good works of the NDC party that saw the construction of Terminal 3, Atuabo Gas Plant, University of Ghana Medical Centre, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, among other infrastructure projects.

The opposition NDC has for the past few weeks embarked on its branch, constituency, and regional elections across the country and in the diaspora to elect executives who have the mandate to steer affairs for the next four years.

The election of the national executives is scheduled to take place on December 17, 2022.