The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye will from November 28, 2022, embark on a working visit to the northern belt of the country.

With the exception of the Upper West Region, he is scheduled to visit the Northern, North East, Savannah, and Upper East Regions where he will pay courtesy calls on some traditional leaders and major stakeholders.

He will inspect ongoing projects, inaugurate completed projects and visit some selected NHIA regional and district offices where he will interface with staff there.

The Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye on June 13, 2022, commenced a nationwide working tour of the 16 regions and has so far visited the Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Volta, and Oti Regions.

He is often accompanied by the NHIA Governing Board Chair, Dr. Ernest K.P Kwarko, some Board members and some members of executive management.

The nationwide visits formed part of efforts geared towards re-energizing, restructuring, and repositioning the NHIS which remains Ghana’s leading vehicle to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by the year 2030.

Dr. Okoe Boye’s vision is premised on digitalization, dissemination, decentralization, development and data as plans are afoot ro celebrate the NHIS 20th Anniversary in 2023.