The Northern Region continues to record the highest numbers of the National Health Insurance Scheme’s (NHIS) active membership.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has attributed the achievement to the effective collaboration between the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) regional secretariat.

“NHIS is part of the RCC comprehensive development plan. We are in constant touch with the NHIA Regional Secretariat and I can tell you that new registrations in the region are high. We encourage residents of the region to enrol onto the NHIS,” he urged.

Mr. Shani Alhassan Shaibu made this known at a meeting with a high-powered delegation from the NHIA led by the Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, who is on a working visit to the northern belt.

Dr. Okoe Boye acknowledged,” The NHIS active membership usually comes from the Northern Region and the middle belt.”

“Our staff in the region have been enterprising and hard-working. The Tamale Teaching Hospital is a major partner in providing medical services to our people in this part of the country.”

According to the NHIA Boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s government has been very supportive to the NHIA.

He reminded Ghanaians both home and abroad to sign up to the NHIS, as the benefit package has been expanded to cover the four main childhood cancers treatment and other diseases.