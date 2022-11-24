Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, has announced the ban on the use of V8 and V6 vehicles by government officials effective January 2023.

He made the announcement on Thursday, November 24, 2022, when he presented the 2023 budget to Parliament.

He said this is part of measures by the Government to manage its expenditure in the face of the ever-worsening economic situation.

The announcement of the ban however came with an exception which made reservations for cross-country travel.

“A ban on the use of V8s/V6s or its equivalent except for cross-country travel. All government vehicles would be registered with GV green number plates from January 2023,” he added.

And as a means of releasing the financial strain on the Ghana Cedi, the Minister also announced a freeze on the importation of new vehicles and also a freeze on foreign travel for all Government officials.

Government agencies are also to resort to purchasing locally assembled vehicles instead.

“Limited budgetary allocation for the purchase of vehicles. For the avoidance of doubt, the purchase of new vehicles shall be restricted to locally assembled vehicles; Only essential official foreign travel across government including SOEs shall be allowed. No official foreign travel shall be allowed for board members. Accordingly, all government institutions should submit a travel plan for the year 2023 by mid-December of all expected travels to the Chief of Staff.”

As far as the restrictions extend, fuel allocations for political appointees are also expected to be reduced by half.

“All MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs are directed to reduce fuel allocations to Political Appointees and heads of MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs by 50%. This directive applies to all methods of fuel allocation including coupons, electronic cards, chit systems, and fuel depots. Accordingly, 50% of the previous year’s (2022) budget allocation for fuel shall be earmarked for official business pertaining to MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs,” Mr. Ofori-Atta added.