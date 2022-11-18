The police have assured the public that adequate additional security measures have been put in place to maintain law and order in the country during the world cup.

The tournament will be starting on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

“We acknowledge that the euphoria that engulfs the nation during the World Cup tournament, especially when the Black Stars are participating, comes with its attendant security implications,” police said in a statement.

The police also advised members of the public who intend to organise public viewing of the tournaments at specially designated places to contact Police Regional, Divisional and District Commands for further security directives.

It said people could also call 0277585542 for support.

The Police also urged Ghanaians to be security conscious “so that in their excitement and jubilation, they do not fall victim to crime and do not infringe on the rights and freedoms of others.”