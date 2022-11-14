Three incumbent regional chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost their positions as heads of the party in their respective regions at the end of polls on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Alhassan Sandow Natogmah, chairman of the North East Region, became the first casualty on Saturday after he lost to Ibrahim Abdul-Rauf Tanko who polled 132 votes.

There was yet a surprise for the day as Henry Ametefe, the incumbent Volta Regional chairman, was beaten to the chairmanship position by Mawutor Agbavitor who polled 203 votes while Mr. Ametefe polled 130 votes.

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore topped the upset league table after he polled 327 votes to topple Greater Accra’s incumbent Chairman, Joseph Ade Coker, who polled 222 votes.

Nii Ashie Moore won against three of his colleagues with his closest contender, Michael Tetteh Kwetey polling 297 votes. The incumbent Ade-Coker came in third.

It was a game of thirds, as the Volta Regional and North East Regional incumbents also came in third in their respective contests.

Henry Ametefe, the Volta Regional incumbent polled 130 votes behind the former Member of Parliament for North Dayi, George Loh who polled 181 votes.

Alhassan Nantogmah Sandow, the North East incumbent also came in third with a paltry 22 votes.