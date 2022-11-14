Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has accused Western countries of reprehensible double standards when it comes to commitments to stop climate change.

In a post on social media, Mr Museveni highlighted the partial dismantling of a wind farm in Germany to make way for the expansion of a coal mine.

He said the move made a mockery of Western commitments towards climate targets.

The Ugandan leader also said European countries were happy to take Africa’s resources for their own energy needs but were against the development of fossil fuel projects which were for the benefit of Africans.

Uganda is due to start exporting oil within three years.

Due to the global energy crisis, some European countries have recently decided to increase coal production – a move heavily criticised by climate change activists.