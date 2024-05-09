Climate change poses significant challenges globally, impacting ecosystems, economies, and communities.

It is worth noting that Africa is one of the smallest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions but suffers the most from the impacts of climate events due to various climate vulnerabilities. The effects of climate change are not equal as they disproportionately impact the poorest and most marginalized communities. Climate vulnerability in any form negatively affects human health through air pollution, disease, extreme weather events, forced displacement, and food insecurity and pressures mental health.

Human activities contribute largely to climate events, vulnerabilities and exposures. Human waste forms a significant portion of climate hazards in the form of plastic, organic, glass, metal and electronic waste. Plastic waste has been identified as a major contributor to environmental hazards.

Plastic waste poses a huge environmental challenge in Ghana. The country’s inability to manage plastic waste has degenerated into a significant vulnerability issue that requires collaborative and immediate action.

The existing waste management system accommodates approximately 10% of the daily waste generated in the country. Plastic waste constitutes a large proportion of urban waste and this situation has the potential to trigger a pandemic and other health-related conditions for the general public. Although the government and its allied agencies such as the EPA and development partners have all contributed significantly to managing waste in this country. However, it is obvious our efforts are not yielding much, we are simply not winning as a country. Industry players must consider new ways of addressing the waste menace.

The Executive Director of Knowledge for Climate Action, Nana Arko-Cole who addressed the issue in an interview with the media quickly declared that Social and Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC) is the answer. “Waste management interventions must be guided by the theory of SBCC for effective waste management practices in Ghana. SBCC is a communication strategy that focus on influencing individuals’ attitudes, beliefs, and behaviour for positive action. Ghana can leverage this theory to manage waste generation, segregation, and disposal and the entire waste management process. The theory thrives on effective yet targeted forms of communication to raise awareness and develop knowledge for effective behavioural adjustments. SBCC campaigns can positively turn around the knowledge levels of individuals, families, communities and institutions about the importance of proper waste management practices, focusing on the fundamental sustainable waste practices (reuse, reduce and recycle). This can be achieved by increasing awareness and knowledge at various levels of society, thereby influencing the adoption of more responsible waste disposal behaviour.

Again, SBCC promotes attitude changes in individuals, families, communities and institutions. This requires waste management initiatives to consider the theory of change by testing the shift in attitudes and perceptions towards waste management, emphasizing the benefits of sustainable practices such as reuse, reduce and recycling. By highlighting the value of preserving the environment, conserving resources, and protecting public health, SBCC can foster a sense of responsibility and stewardship among individuals, families and communities.

Also, SBCC strategies facilitate behaviour changes by employing various appropriate communication channels and messages to encourage specific actionable behaviour related to waste management, such as segregating waste at the source, reducing waste generation, and properly disposing of hazardous waste materials appropriately. Programing activities must provide practical tips and offer incentives that positively influence social norms. In short, SBCC has the potential to trigger a positive waste adoption process and maintain actionable waste management behaviour.

Nana Arko-Cole further observed that an effective SBCC Empowers Communities to take ownership of their waste management practices by involving them in the design and implementation of communication campaigns leveraging community leadership, influencers, and organized groups. SBCCs influence collective action and foster a sense of ownership and pride in local waste management intervention programs.

“The public menace created by waste requires nurturing and building reliable partnerships and Coalitions at all levels of the economy. SBCC efforts benefit effectively from collaboration and partnerships amongst stakeholders such as the government of Ghana and its allied agencies, civil society organisations, the private sector and the media, by leveraging the strengths and resources of different actors in the waste management chain. SBCC campaigns can reach a wider audience, and amplify messages to facilitate sustainable behaviour change.

Socio-cultural barriers exist in our communities, usually, they restrain a lot of our genuine efforts in addressing waste challenges.

SBCC strategies must be tailored to the socio-cultural contexts of target populations, taking into consideration the community’s beliefs, values, and practices related to waste management. By incorporating culturally appropriate messaging, language, and visuals, SBCC can reverberate with diverse audiences and increase the effectiveness of communication efforts.

Lastly, our management interventions must be monitored and evaluated to track the shift in behaviour to secure the progress we set to achieve.

SBCC programs incorporate monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to assess the impact of waste interventions. We must utilise data to track progress in knowledge, attitudes, behaviour and observable practices. Waste interventions must be able to identify successes and contributions made in their efforts, challenges observed, and key learning points for improvement and developing further interventions. Such learning must be shared with industry players and the general public.

This will open up ways for continuous refinement and adaptation of strategies to manage the waste in the country.

In all, leveraging SBCC as a catalyst for effective waste management in Ghana requires a multidimensional approach that combines education, advocacy, community engagement, and partnership building, especially with the private sector.

By empowering individuals, families, communities, and institutions to embrace sustainable waste management practices, SBCC can contribute to environmental sustainability, public health, and socio-economic development in Ghana”.