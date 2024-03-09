The Ugandan FA have announced that they will be playing the Black Stars of Ghana in a friendly game on March 26.

The game will reportedly take place at the Stade Grande Marrakech in Morocco.

The Black Stars were lined up as opponents for Argentina in a friendly but were ditched at the last minute for Nigeria.

The Black Stars of Ghana after exiting the Africa Cup of Nations have been without a coach after the sacking of Chris Hughton.

The committee tasked to find his replacement has submitted a list of favoured candidates and their recommendations.