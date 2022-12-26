Health Workers at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital say there is an increasing trend in the number of Childhood Cancers being recorded at the facility.

Over 175 new cases were recorded this year which is more than one and a half the number recorded each year.

Officials are attributing the trend to continuous reporting of cases at the facility following intensified awareness of the early warning signs associated with Childhood Cancers.

The Head of the Paediatric Oncology Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Vivian Paintsil encouraged parents to seek early treatment for their children.

The government recently included four childhood cancers in the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The Authority says most children are still not registered in the scheme and the government’s intervention will be meaningless without these victims being part of the scheme.

Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. Ernest Kwarko indicated that he is spearheading an initiative to register 1000 children with cancer onto the scheme to complement efforts by the government.