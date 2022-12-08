The Parliament of Ghana has resorted to the secret ballot to determine the fate of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta after hours of debating the vote of censure motion against him.

MPs on the Majority Caucus in Parliament, however, staged a walkout before the commencement of the vote saying they don’t want to partake in a process they believe does not have proper grounds.

The Majority referenced Pontius Pilate washing his hands off the trial of Jesus Christ and stormed out of Parliament leaving many political and New Patriotic Party (NPP) fanatics stunned.

Charges of gross mismanagement of the economy were levelled against Mr. Ofori-Atta by the Majority caucus in Parliament kick-starting a petition by the Minority Caucus calling for his removal.

In his defence, Ken Ofori insisted he is innocent.

“If I say I am innocent they [the Minority] won’t believe me and if I ask for the truth and proof, they won’t be able to provide it. I have committed no crime.”