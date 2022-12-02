The leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has asked its members at the Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi to call off their day-old strike after an intervention by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

Healthcare delivery at the Hospital in Kumasi was brought to a halt on Friday, December 2, following an indefinite strike by nurses and midwives at the facility.

Patients on admission who were in critical condition were referred to other facilities, while those nearing recovery were discharged and asked to continue treatment at home after the nurses and midwives demanded the dismissal of the Director of the National Service Scheme in the region for verbally abusing a nurse at the facility.

But in a statement Friday evening, the leadership of the GRNMA called on its members to resume work on Saturday, December 3, and allow investigations to be completed.

Background

Mr. Opoku-Mensah was caught on tape insulting a nurse who is reported to have had a misunderstanding with his daughter, a doctor at the Manhyia hospital.

He subsequently apologised after his conduct was widely condemned by the majority of Ghanaians on social media.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr. Opoku-Mensah said, “I do apologise for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such.”

“I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the public as well as the Nursing Fraternity and Manhyia Hospital,” the statement also said.

He is currently on suspension.