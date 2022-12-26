The Minority in Parliament has bemoaned the continuous demolishing of state structures by the government without reconstructing them.

The group laments that the La General Hospital which was pulled down some years ago has still not been reconstructed.

The group also mentioned the National Cathedral which is yet to be constructed despite the demolition of several state structures to pave way for the project.

Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim complaining about plans to demolish the Accra International Conference Centre for reconstruction said: “Around this vicinity, Osu-Labadi, we had demolished about 30 houses here in the name of the construction of the National Cathedral and have not been able to even lay a foundation. In this same budget, the Minister says he is demolishing the Accra International Conference Center.”

“Within this same vicinity, the minister has demolished the La General Hospital, after which there has been no construction. Why are so interested in just demolishing structures?”