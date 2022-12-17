Delegates participating in the National Democratic Congress have commenced voting at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Seventeen [17] polling stations have been created to expedite the process with over 9,000 delegates from various constituencies across the country expected to vote in the ongoing congress.
Candidates have been warned against taking cameras or mobile phones into the inner parameter to take shots of who they voted for.
Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that he is willing to work with any executive elected in Saturday’s National Delegates Congress.
Addressing delegates, the former President reiterated that he has no favourite and is willing to work with any national delegate elected in the interest of suffering Ghanaians.
“I repeat my position of neutrality in the various contest, let me say again that I do not have any preferred candidate for any position and I urge all delegates to vote based on your own appreciation of the messages of aspirants and your conviction about their capacity to work in the larger interest of the party.”
Check below the list of candidates vying for various positions:
CHAIRMAN
SAMUEL YAW ADUSEI
JOHNSON ASEIDU NKETIA
SAMUEL OFOSU AMPOFO
NII ARMAH ASHIETEY
VICE CHAIRMAN
SHERIF ABDUL-NASIRU
ABANGA YAKUBU ALHASSAN
DR. SHERRY AYITTEY
SETH OFORI OHENE
AWUDU SOFO AZOURKA
ALHAJI AMADU B. SOROGHO
ALHAJI HABIBU ADRAMANI
EVELYN ENYONAM MENSAH
GENERAL SECRETARY
ELVIS AFRIYIE ANKRAH
FIFI FIAVI KWETEY
DR. PETER BOAMAH OTOKUNOR
DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY
FRANCIS LANME GURIBE
CATHERINE DEYNU
BARBARA SERWAA ASAMOAH
GBANDE FOYO MUSTAPHA
KWAME ZU
BRADI PAUL OPATA
EVANS AMOO
NATIONAL ORGANIZER
JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA
HENRY OSEI AKOTO
MAHDI MOHAMMED GIBRILL
SIDII ABUBAKARI
SOLOMON YAW NKANSAH
CHIEF HAMILTON BINEY NIXON
JOSEPH YAMMIN
DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER
KOBBY BARLON
HABIB MOHAMMED TAHIRU
ELIKEM ERIC KEVIN KWAME KOTOKO
ALHAJI YAW KUNDOW
COMMUNICATION OFFICER
SAMMY GYAMFI
DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER
GODWIN AKO GUNN
ADONGO ATULE JACOB
MALIK BASINTALE
KWAKU BOAHEN ANTHONY
MOHAMMED NAZIRU
ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR-
ABASS ZULKARNAIN KAMBARI
HON. ALHAJI BABANLAMIE ABU SADAT
MAMAH MOHAMMED COLE YOUNGER
ABDUL-AZIZ MOHAMMED
YAKUBU MAHMUD MUDI
NEC MEMBERS
EPHRAIM NII TAN SACKEY
PEREZ FERNANDEZ ARMAH LARYEA
ISSAHAKU ISSAH ADEL
REV. IRENE SENA AGBLEKE
ABDULLAH FARRAKHAN ISHAQ
MALIK ADAMA
VICTORIA KUMA-MINTAH
EMMANUEL EWOENAM YAO ADZOME-DZOKANDA
CECILIA N. ASAGA
EBENEZER EFFAH HACKMAN
NAJAWA ALHAJI ISSAH
STEPHEN LADZEDO
ANITA ANNAN
RANSFORD CHATMAN VANNI-AMOAH
THOMAS AYISI KUMAH
WONDER VICTOR KUTOR
MOHAMMED MAMUDU
ARABA TAGOE
FAMOUS KWESI KUADUGAH