Former Hearts of Oak gaffer, Samuel Boadu has been named the new head coach of the Black Satellites of Ghana.

He replaces Abdul Karim Zito who led the team to gold in the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Boadu brings to a job a track load of experience having led Hearts of Oak to five trophies including their first double in the 2020-2021 season.

Samuel Boadu will be assisted by Desmond Offei – a 35-year-old UEFA A (Level 4) Licensed Professional football coach, Salifu Fatawu – a former FC Tanga and Swedru All Blacks coach with Fatawu Dauda working as the goalkeeper’s trainer.

Their immediate assignment is to lead Ghana to the 2023 African Games which is scheduled to happen in Ghana.