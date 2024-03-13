The Black Satellites of Ghana marched to a 3-1 victory over The Gambia in the second group stage game of the 13th African Games.

Goals from Misibau Aziz and Abdul Aziz Issah ensured Team Ghana picked their first win in the men’s football event to stand a chance of making it out of the group.

Desmond Ofei’s boys started the game with intent, dominating affairs at the Accra Sports Stadium and were rewarded for their best effort with a goal.

Misibau Aziz capitalized on a goalkeeping howler and buried the ball at the back of the net to give Ghana a 1-0 lead.

Intricate passes and swift interchanging plays saw the team create enough goal-scoring chances but they failed to make good use of the chances they created as the first half came to an end.

The nimble-footed Aziz Issah doubled Ghana’s lead, making do with a ricochet before planting the ball in the net to make it 2-0 for Ghana.

With the game drawing to a conclusion, Ceesah scored for The Gambia to set up a frenzy but Jerry Afriyie made it 3-1 for Ghana.

The team will now take on Benin on March 15, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium.