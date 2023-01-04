The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS), Alex Opoku-Mensah has been transferred to the Head Office in Accra to work under direct supervision.

This follows the recommendations of a committee of inquiry tasked to probe Mr. Opoku-Mensah who verbally assaulted a nurse at the Manhyia Government Hospital.

He was earlier suspended pending investigations into the matter but his suspension has been extended for two more months.

In a new directive captured in a letter dated December 23, 2022, Mr. Opoku-Mensah will report to the Head Office of the Secretariat after the suspension.

This implies that he may not return to the position any time soon.

He has also been directed to issue an official apology to the National Service Scheme within seven days for bringing the name of the institution into disrepute.

The order takes immediate effect.

Mr. Opoku-Mensah was caught on tape insulting a nurse who is reported to have had a misunderstanding with his daughter, a doctor at the Manhyia hospital.

He subsequently apologised after his conduct was widely condemned by the majority of Ghanaians on social media.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr. Opoku-Mensah said, “I do apologise for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such.”

“I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the public as well as the Nursing Fraternity and Manhyia Hospital,” the statement also said.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association also threatened to strike if the director is not sacked within the next 72 hours.

The Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Philemon Adu Brempong, said they have given the government a 72-hour ultimatum to sack the appointee else they will embark on industrial action.

Mr Adu Brempong said the NSS Regional Director is not fit for the Director position he holds in the Public Service.