The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rescinded its decision on the punishment meted out to the eight students of the Chiana Senior High School (SHS) following an intervention by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Eight students of the school were dismissed for using some unprintable words against the President in a viral video in 2022 following the hardships in the country.

In a statement released on January 13, 2023, the GES said the matter has been referred to the school’s Disciplinary Committee to explore alternative sanctions other than dismissal.

“Management has referred the matter to the school’s Disciplinary Committee to explore alternative sanctions other than dismissal. In the meantime, the affected students are to report to the Headmistress of the School for further directions. Management acknowledges the interest of stakeholders in ensuring that these students are reformed in the best possible way,” the statement said.

Despite the U-turn by GES, it however defended its earlier action saying “The affected students were dismissed based on a recommendation from the school’s Disciplinary Committee”.

